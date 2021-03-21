Move to provide comprehensive vascular care in four centres

21 March 2021 07:52 IST

Aster Ramesh Hospitals to collaborate with Stanford Health Care

Aster Ramesh Hospitals in city is collaborating with Stanford Health Care faculty to provide comprehensive vascular care in this region.

The initiative is spearheaded by Stanford Health Care Credentialed faculty Mikkineni Karthik, as part of Stanford Global Surgery efforts in the pursuit of sharing knowledge technology and empowering global communities to build inter-disciplinary and multi-sectoral teams and address urgent vascular needs in this region.

“The idea is to provide the very best in diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease with outstanding quality, compassion and coordination. We strive for an unmatched record of scientific application and embracing technological innovation,” said Dr. Karthik, who hails from Guntur.

As part of the collaboration, the hospital will now establish Vascular and Endovascular Surgery (Care) divisions in all the four tertiary care centres of Aster Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada, Guntur and Ongole.

Global outreach

Dr. Karthik is also Director of Vascular Surgery, AIG Hospitals at Gachibowli in Hyderabad, as part of his global outreach.

He is a distinguished faculty of the renowned Standford University School of Medicine, Division of Vascular Surgery, where he specialises in vascular disease management including aortic disease with international recognition in fenestrated and branched endografts in management of aortic and thoracic aneurysms, critical limb ischemia- limb salvage, management of carotid disease, thoracic outlet syndrome and mesenteric ischemia.

Chief of anaesthesiology and medical director, Aster Ramesh Hospitals, Vijayawada, P. Srinivasa Rao, COO, Aster Ramesh Hospitals, Guntur Rayapati Mamatha, General Managers M. Kalyan and J. Rajasekhar were present at the signing-in ceremony.