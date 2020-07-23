‘MoU with Amul will boost industry’

The MoU with the Amul Milk Union Limited would be a defining moment in the history of the milk cooperative sector, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.
The State government had entered into an Memorandum of Understanding with Amul on Tuesday to enhance the capacities of cooperative dairies.
One of the major features of the MoU is to market milk products under the brand name of AMUL, thereby increasing the sales. Attracting new investments into the dairy sector, implementing marketing strategies, impart training to members of milk societies, creatinng marketing facilities for surplus milk and strengthening the distribution system are some of the other key aspects mentioned in the MoU.
Apart from this, new milk chilling units and processing plants will be set up at various places in the State. The MoU envisages identification of local markets and supply milk products to State-level markets.
The pact is also expected to fetch remunerative prices for dairy farmers and help foster better fodder for cattle, free-of-cost veterinary services, setting up of better dairy plants and diagnostic facilities.
Milk procuring centres with Automatic Milk Collection System and Bulk Milk Cooler System (BMCS) facilities will soon become a reality.
