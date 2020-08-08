Motorcyclists warned about robbers on prowl

Village revenue assistant allegedly robbed by six members on motorcycles.

The police on Friday issued an alert in the eastern mandals of Chittoor district, cautioning people not to move on bikes alone at night, after a six-member gang, believed to be outsiders, allegedly attacked a village revenue assistant (VRA) at Yanamalagunta village on the Varadaiahpalem-Tada road on Thursday night.

According to police, the VRA was returning home at Varadaiahpalem on his bike, after attending to COVID-19 duties.

Around 9 p.m., a six-member gang on three motorcycles, allegedly accosted him and grabbed his mobile, and threatening him to handover the valuables and cash.

Beaten up for resisting their manhandling, the VRA locked his vehicle and fled into the nearby forest. After an hour, he returned to the spot and picked up his bike and reached the police station at Varadaiahpalem. The gang had tampered with the under-seat storage lock and reportedly took away his purse containing some cash and ATM card.

The Varadaiahpalem police rushed to the spot around midnight and launched a search for the gang members, but in vain. A case has been registered.

Sub-inspector (Varadaiahpalem) Purushottam Reddy cautioned people moving on the Varadaiahpalem and Tada Road towards Chennai NH not to move alone on bikes at night, but to move in groups.

The particular stretch flanked by shrub jungle is generally deserted.

The proximity of the national highway connecting Nellore and Tamil Nadu makes the stretch vulnerable to attacks by highway robbers.

The police have kept the CC camera footage under surveillance.