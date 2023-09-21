ADVERTISEMENT

Mosque agrees to part with two metres of land for NH-65 expansion

September 21, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna District Collector P. Raja Babu visited the Taanesha Jamia Masjid at Nidumolu on September 20 (Wednesday) and interacted with the mosque committee members in an effort to find a solution to the issue of acquisition of land belonging to the mosque for the widening of the Machilipatnam-Vijayawada NH-65.

The mosque committee had already obtained a stay order from the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the demolition of the mosque for expansion of the highway. They said the mosque, built in 1975, holds great signifance for them. The mosque committee then approached the Collector for working out a solution.

Speaking to the media after interacting with the committee members, Mr. Raja Babu said: “All the stakeholders have come to an agreement that the mosque will be parting with two metres of its land. A retaining wall will be built beyond it. The National Highway Authority of India will not ask the mosque for more land.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US