Mosque agrees to part with two metres of land for NH-65 expansion

September 21, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna District Collector P. Raja Babu visited the Taanesha Jamia Masjid at Nidumolu on September 20 (Wednesday) and interacted with the mosque committee members in an effort to find a solution to the issue of acquisition of land belonging to the mosque for the widening of the Machilipatnam-Vijayawada NH-65.

The mosque committee had already obtained a stay order from the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the demolition of the mosque for expansion of the highway. They said the mosque, built in 1975, holds great signifance for them. The mosque committee then approached the Collector for working out a solution.

Speaking to the media after interacting with the committee members, Mr. Raja Babu said: “All the stakeholders have come to an agreement that the mosque will be parting with two metres of its land. A retaining wall will be built beyond it. The National Highway Authority of India will not ask the mosque for more land.”

