More international flights sought from Gannavaram airport

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) has requested the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to launch more flight services from Gannavaram airport to various international destinations.

APCCIF president K.V.S. Prakash Rao wrote a letter to Mr. Hardeep Singh on Tuesday and sought operation of AirIndia flight services to international destinations such as Dubai and Singapore.

“The Gannavaram airport has been registering a phenomenal growth in all the areas since 2014. It is catering to the needs of more than 3 million people including over half a million NRIs in five districts. Yet, the potential of the airport on international routes is yet to be tapped to the fullest,” Mr. Prakash Rao said in his letter to the Union Minister.

He further said that after the withdrawal of flight services from Gannavaram airport to Singapore recently, hundreds of passengers are forced to fly to international destinations via nearest international airports daily.

Cold storage facility

Mr. Prakash Rao also sought that a cold storage facility should be set up on the airport premises.

The move can ensure the preservation of perishable goods which can be transported through the cargo services from the city airport, Mr. Prakash Rao added.