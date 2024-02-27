Mopidevi police station gets new building

February 27, 2024 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - MOPIDEVI (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Eluru Range Inspector General of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar inaugurated the building of Mopidevi police station in Krishna district on February 26 (Monday).

Constructed at a cost of ₹1.40 crore, the new building has a waiting hall for women, a reception counter, a counselling room, a control room, a computer section and other facilities, said Krishna Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Uppala Harika, Additional SP (Administration) G. Venkateswara Rao and others visited the police station and interacted with the staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok Kumar said the Mopidevi police building was constructed with all facilities, particularly for the complainants. The officers thanked Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy for sanctioning funds for the building.

Mr. Adnan Nayeem asked the Station House Officer (SHO), SIs and other staff to be polite with the complainants.

Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Muralidhar, DSPs A. Subash, Ramesh and Abdul Subhan, CIs P.V. Trinadh and Ch. Naga Prasad were present.

