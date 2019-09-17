‘Modi dedicated his life to nation’

BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his entire life to serving the nation and the poor and hoped his efforts would inspire everyone to follow suit.

Inaugurating a photo exhibition on Mr. Modi as part of the ‘Seva Saptaham’ marking his birthday on September 17, at Telugu Film Chamber here on Monday, Mr. Deodhar said that the Prime Minister was a visionary leader committed to achieving all-round development of the nation.

The decisive mandate which people gave him in the 2019 elections was proof of the confidence they have reposed in his ability to take the country forward, Mr. Deodhar said.

Former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu, and city president A. Sriram were present. The exhibition had on display photos and portraits depicting the life and works of Mr. Modi.

Later, Mr. Deodhar inaugurated a medical camp at Gannavaram as part of the week-long service activities.