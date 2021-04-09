Moderate turnout in Guntur district ZPTC, MPTC elections

A moderate turnout of voters in rural areas marked the end of polling for ZPTC and MPTC elections held on Thursday. Guntur district recorded a polling percentage of 57.25. Of the total number of 20.11 lakh voters, only 11.51 lakh turned up to exercise their franchise. The polling however was free from major incidents.

District Collector Vivek Yadav inspected polling at several mandals in Prathipadu constituency. The Collector inspected polling at Kakumanu, Pedanandipadu villages. Superintendents of Police, Vishal Gunni and R.N. Ammireddy also inspected the polling at various stations.

Durgi mandal recorded the highest poll percentage of 70, followed by Edlapadu (66 per cent). The ballot boxes have been stored at CR College in Chilakaluripet. Mr. Vivek Yadav monitored the shifting of ballot boxes till late in the night.