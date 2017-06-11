Models walk the ramp for a noble cause

Models walked the ramp regaling a select audience that gathered at Hotel Gateway on Saturday evening. The show was put together by city-based Samana Institute of Design Studies (SIDS) for a cause.

It was a charity show, the proceeds of which were to be donated to Annamma School for Hearing and Speech Impaired and Baby Care Centre at Ibrahimpatnam.

The array of 46 different costumes showcased by a bevy of beauties, who floored the spectators, reflected the ingenuity and an eye for details of the 36 in-house designers of SIDS who crafted them.

Welcome dance

The fashion show was inspired by the theme of ‘Saga of a Persian princess’. Following a welcome dance by SIDS students, the models sashayed across flaunting shimmering clothes in five different sequences.

City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang, the chief guest at the event, complimented the management of SIDS for taking up a noble cause.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kranthi Rana Tata and CI Sahera Begum were the surprise package of the show. The duo, otherwise seen with a police lathi, chose to walk the aisle and help the organisers raise funds for the less privileged sections.