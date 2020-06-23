Vijayawada

Mobile centres to conduct COVID tests in Krishna district

People with symptoms can register for tests by calling 9963112781

People in the district can get their samples tested at the 10 Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine (IMASQ) buses that will serve as mobile COVID-19 testing centres at six places in Vijayawada and four centres in the district.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz in a release said that in Vijayawada the mobile testing centres would be placed at Krishnalanka, Gandhiji Municipal High School (One Town), IGMC Stadium, Basavapunnaih Stadim (Ajith Singh Nagar), Gunadala Mary Shrine, and Railway station.

In the district, the centres will operate in Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Jaggaiapet, and Ibrahimpatnam.

People with symptoms who want to undergo the test have to register by contacting 9963112781, he said. The tests will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the district registered 1, 115 COVID positive cases so far, including the cases of people from other states and countries, and 61.35% of them have recovered.

Meanwhile, 15 new cases were reported on Monday.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020 1:23:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/mobile-centres-to-conduct-covid-tests-in-krishna-district/article31894058.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY