Mobile centres to conduct COVID tests in Krishna district

People in the district can get their samples tested at the 10 Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine (IMASQ) buses that will serve as mobile COVID-19 testing centres at six places in Vijayawada and four centres in the district.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz in a release said that in Vijayawada the mobile testing centres would be placed at Krishnalanka, Gandhiji Municipal High School (One Town), IGMC Stadium, Basavapunnaih Stadim (Ajith Singh Nagar), Gunadala Mary Shrine, and Railway station.

In the district, the centres will operate in Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Jaggaiapet, and Ibrahimpatnam.

People with symptoms who want to undergo the test have to register by contacting 9963112781, he said. The tests will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the district registered 1, 115 COVID positive cases so far, including the cases of people from other states and countries, and 61.35% of them have recovered.

Meanwhile, 15 new cases were reported on Monday.