MLA inaugurates open-air gymnasium

Anantapur TDP legislator Vaikuntam Prabhakar Chowdhary inaugurated an open gymnasium at a park in Anantapur town on Monday, as part of series of 15 such gyms being inaugurated across the Anantapur town.

The gymnasium costs ₹8.5 lakh each and have already been installed in 11 parks in the town and the rest would be installed in the next few days.

When asked if the maintenance of the gymansium equipment would be neglected eventually making them defunct, Mr. Prabhakar Chowdhary said that the equipment was maintenance-free and the only maintenance required was cleaning of the surroundings in the park to enable the citizens to use the equipment regularly.