Vijayawada

MLA inaugurates open-air gymnasium

Anantapur TDP MLA Prabhakar Chowdhary trying out an exercising machine after inaugurating the gymnasium in Anantapur on Monday.

Anantapur TDP MLA Prabhakar Chowdhary trying out an exercising machine after inaugurating the gymnasium in Anantapur on Monday.   | Photo Credit: R_V_S_PRASAD

Anantapur TDP legislator Vaikuntam Prabhakar Chowdhary inaugurated an open gymnasium at a park in Anantapur town on Monday, as part of series of 15 such gyms being inaugurated across the Anantapur town.

The gymnasium costs ₹8.5 lakh each and have already been installed in 11 parks in the town and the rest would be installed in the next few days.

When asked if the maintenance of the gymansium equipment would be neglected eventually making them defunct, Mr. Prabhakar Chowdhary said that the equipment was maintenance-free and the only maintenance required was cleaning of the surroundings in the park to enable the citizens to use the equipment regularly.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 11:37:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/mla-inaugurates-open-air-gymnasium/article21862211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY