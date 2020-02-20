Mission to beautify Krishna, Godavari canals

As part of a plan to beautify Krishna and Godavari rivers, the canals abutting the two rivers will be cleansed and people in the catchment areas will be provided clean drinking water.

The plan is to involve local voluntary organisations, the municipal administration, the Irrigation Department and the Pollution Control Board in the clean-up drive.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a website at a review meeting and directed the officials to groom parks and walking tracks along the banks of the canals. He wanted them to ensure that water pollution was completely eliminated.

36 canals to be developed

Officials said initially works would be taken up in an extent of 1344 km, covering 36 major canals across the two rivers.

The Chief Minister asked them to develop greenery along these canals. While seeking details of the cost of solid waste management and the beautification, the Chief Minister directed the officials to concentrate on operation and management.

‘Prepare pilot projects’

The programme would involve 18 municipal bodies in the East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts. The officials have been asked to prepare pilot projects for Pulivendula and Visakhapatnam and aim at self-sustainability.

He said people living along the banks of the canals should be rehabilitated by providing them proper housing.

Mr. Jagan gave the officials three months’ time to prepare an action plan for the programme and start off with the Tadepalli municipality.

Director of the Mission for Krishna and Godavari Canals Katamaneni Bhaskar and officials of the departments concerned were present.