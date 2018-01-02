Vijayawada

Minor girl allegedly raped

A minor girl with hearing and speech impairments was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man at her residence in Gollapudi area in the city.

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the police on Monday.

The victim’s family has been staying in the house of the accused, Sambaiah, who allegedly raped the girl several times.

“We received the complaint and the girl would be sent for a medical examination. The accused is at large.

“Police will register a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” according to West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police G. Ramakrishna.

