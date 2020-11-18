Vijayawada

Ministers talk to officials on new district

Ministers and officials of the Revenue and Police Departments discussed creation of Vijayawada as new district and increasing the topography of Vijayawada Police Commissionerate.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and Transport Minister Perni Venkatarakaiah discussed creation of the new district with Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Police Comissioner B. Srinivasulu and Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

