Ministers lay stonefor developmentprojects in city

VIJAYAWADA

06 July 2020 23:43 IST

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and P. Anil Kumar Yadav laid foundation stone for various development projects, including the transformation of the dumping yard in Ajith Singh Nagar into a park at a cost of ₹10 crore, here on Monday.

They also laid stones for the development of infrastructure in the CVR municipal school and the park at Lenin Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyanarayana said the park project in the Ajith Singh Nagar would be completed on time and it will various features, including sports zones, amusement rides and amphitheatre.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and VMC commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh were among those present.