Minister takes stock of facilities at COVID hospital

Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

08 July 2020 08:26 IST

Minister for Health and Family Welfare A. Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) visited the Government General Hospital, the designated COVID treatment centre, and took stock of the quality of food and facilities being provided to the patients.

Mr. Srinivas, along with officials, inspected the canteen on Tuesday and also tasted the food being served to the patients.

“The quality of the food is satisfactory, but there is still room for improvement,” he said and asked the contractor to better the quality and also serve food to the patients in time. He warned the contractor of action if quality was not improved immediately and food was not served in time. “Taking note of the complaints on poor quality food through the media, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed us to make surprise inspections and ensure quality is improved,” said the Minister.

Mr. Srinivas claimed that the State was in the forefront in all aspects in the fight against COVID-19.