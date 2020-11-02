Minister, officials pay homage to Sriramulu

MACHILIPATNAM

02 November 2020 09:39 IST

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) participated in the AP Formation Day celebrations in Krishna district on Sunday. He paid homage to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ASP Vakul Jindal, trainee IPS officer Prerana Kumar and other officers participated in the celebrations at the District Police Headquarters. The officers unfurled national flag and paid floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu.

