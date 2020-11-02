Vijayawada

Minister, officials pay homage to Sriramulu

Artists performing a cultural show at Machilipatnam on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: handout

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) participated in the AP Formation Day celebrations in Krishna district on Sunday. He paid homage to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ASP Vakul Jindal, trainee IPS officer Prerana Kumar and other officers participated in the celebrations at the District Police Headquarters. The officers unfurled national flag and paid floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2020 9:40:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/minister-officials-pay-homage-to-sriramulu/article33001008.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY