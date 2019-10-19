Minister asks officials to conduct surprise checks at Anganwadi centres

Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanita on Friday said that there was no truth in the reports in a section of media and apprehensions that the State government had plans scrap all the schemes introduced by the previous government in Anganwadis.

The government, instead, was planning to provide better nutritious food to the beneficiaries through Anganwadis, she said addressing a press conference.

The Minister, who held a review meeting with the department officials at Secretariat, said the government was chalking out plans to introduce a few more varieties of nutritious food at Anganwadi centres. Also, steps were being taken to improve the infrastructure facilities at the Anganwadi centres. Following complaints received through Spandana programme, efforts were being made to provide nutritious food to the anaemic women and children. Plans were afoot to bring the out-of-school children to schools, she said.

The Minister said the officials were asked to stay put at Anganwadi centres in the night and conduct surprise checks. It would instil confidence among the locals that the government was working for them, she added.