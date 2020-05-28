Vijayawada

Minimum pay of ₹26,000 sought for PTD staff

Leaders of the State committee of the National Mazdoor Union (NMU), Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD) (formerly APSRTC), met Secretary to the Pay Revision Commission K.V.S.K.S. Papa Rao on Thursday and made a representation.

They appealed to the official to ensure fixation of minimum pay for APPTD employees at ₹26,000, removal of pay disparity between APPTD and government employees, implementation of master scale for APPTD employees, an increase of 5 % in increment rate and a hike of 15%, 20 % and 25% in HRA and implementation of the old pension system.

They also sought grant of stagnation increment for five, 10, 15 and 20 years and implementation of the automatic advancement scheme. Free medical facilities for the employees without any ceiling, like it was in the APSRTC, should continue in future too.

