‘Merger with govt a turning point for APSRTC’

VIJAYAWADA

02 January 2022 07:41 IST

Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said despite challenges, the APSRTC continued to serve the commuters even even in the most difficult of times, especially when the pandemic was raging.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Saturday said the New Year 2022 marked the completion of two years of the new chapter in the history of the corporation.

Addressing a gathering of the RTC officials and employees as part of the New Year celebrations, Mr. Rao said the merger of the RTC employees with the government on January 1, 2020, was a turning point in the history of the public sector transport company.

He said hurdles and challenges galore in the aftermath of the merger, but the officials at the helm of the organisation worked with diligence to sort out issues in a phased manner. Speaking about his own experience, he said in a short period of seven months of his assuming charge, he had been able to address few key issues related to the employees.

RTC Executive Director (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao, ED (Engineering) Krishna Mohan, ED (Operations) K.S. Brahmanandam and other officials were present.