Meet on eco-friendly buildings held

A seminar on recent trends and modern technology in civil engineering was organised at the MVR Engineering College in the city on Thursday. The seminar focussed on the ways of building eco-friendly, low-cost earthquake resistant buildings using the technology developed by Indian Space Research Organisation.

Former Head of Geosceinces Group, ISRO, K. Seshadri, who was the guest of honour, said that over the past few years, ISRO had shown interest in engaging with several colleges and students across the country for innovative projects ranging from launching development to satellite designing.

Mr. Seshadri said students should aspire to work like A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who made significant contributions to the ISRO.

L&T Project Manager, T. Ramesh Kumar, spoke about the innovative ways of constructing the national highway.

V. Venkateswara Rao, Head of Department, Geo – Engineering, Andhra University, M. Srinivas Babu, MVR Engineering College chairman, and D. Srinivas, principal, P. Balakrishnan, Head of Department, Civil Engineering and other faculty members of the college participated in the event.