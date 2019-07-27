Medicare still a far cry for tribals

Bhumani Ankanna, a Chenchu tribal armed with bow and arrows along with fellow tribal people, sets out for gathering forest produce, including honey, from Naritadakala Chenchugudem in interior Nallamall forests at dawn, as the recent rains had raised hopes among them of a good collection of forest produce.

All of them don just loin-clothes, as the situation in the forests demands agility in the event of sighting of big cats and other wild animals in the expansive Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). In the process of long travel in the picturesque Nalamala forests, members of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Prakasam district are at the risk of contracting vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, especially between June and September.

Sensing the movement of wild animals, they quickly climb big trees to escape attacks. But they are prone to bites from not only mosquito but also from poisonous scorpions and snakes. "We do not fear the big cats, sloth bear and other wild animals, with which we have co-existed for centuries," says a group of tribal people, who proudly call themselves as "children of trees". "But many of us contract communicable diseases," Chevula Edaiah explains while crossing the swollen Ralavagu Cheruvu. "We can manage without food even for two to three days at a stretch," he adds after climbing the mighty ‘Ponnalabailu konda’.

Incidence of diarrhoea is quite common, especially during the rainy season,

as safe drinking water eludes them.

Nearest PHC

The nearest public health centre is located at Ganjivaripalli, about 35 km from Palutula and other remote tribal habitations, which they visit only when it becomes inevitable. "We take the disease incidence in our stride," says Dasari Anjaiah from Peddamma Chenchugudem while taking juice from a herbal plant to treat an injury.

With no pucca road from the Palutla plateau, inhabited by over 1,000 tribal people, to Yerragondapalem, women, especially expecting mothers, land in trouble when they develop labour pains much before the delivery date, as their men have to literally carry them on a makeshift doli for more than 10 hours in the hilly terrain with many swollen jungle streams from remote habitations like Nekanti, Dadanala, Ishtakameswari, Peddammathalli Chenchugudem, Naritadakala, Gutalachenu etc,.

In the process, they miss the golden hour for doctors to save their near and dear ones, observes Palutla PHC Medical Officer T. Chandrasekhar, who periodically conducts medical camp in these remote Chenchugudemns in turns. They are now treated with artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT), as they had developed chloroquine drug resistance.

Road sought

If the Government sanctions a motorable road, it would be a big relief for us as we can shift the sick to hospital quickly as also our farm produce, says a group of Chenchus who still cling on to the mighty Nallamalas despite the inhospitable terrain, thanks to rights bestowed on them over land after enactment of The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act.

The life expectancy among the tribal people is only about 45 years, as most of them are malnourished. Women mostly suffer from anaemia and also lack personal hygiene, observes former Indian Red Cross Society functionary Ch. Chalamaiah, who had been toiling to improve their living condition for several years.