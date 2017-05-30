Medical shops to down shutters today

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has urged all medical shops to close shutters on Tuesday to register its protest against the sale of medicines online. The Seemandhra Drug Dealers’ Association, the State body, has expressed solidarity with the bandh call given by the apex body.

But the mood of the retail medical shop owners in Vijayawada, which has been a pharmaceutical drug distribution and even manufacturing hub, seems to be mixed. While some are supporting the bandh “whole hog”, some others are not so “enthusiastic”.

The Krishna District Wholesale Trade Association is one of the associations that supports total bandh. Association president and Managing Director of Fizikem Pharma C.C. Kesava Rao said online sale of medicines threatened the lives of 50 lakh employees working in nine lakh retail outlets across the country.

In online sale, there was no control over dispensing of drugs. Only 20% of the medicines that were dispensed from retail outlets were labelled over the counter drugs and the remaining 80% had to be dispensed only when there was a prescription.

The sale of medicines is governed by several laws, rules and regulations.

Many of the drugs available should be dispensed only by qualified pharmacists.

The Drug Control Department booked cases and suspended licences when Scheduled drugs were dispensed by persons without proper qualifications. Nothing of this sort could be done when it came to online sale, Mr. Rao pointed out.

Krishna District Chemists’ and Druggists’ Association has given the choice to its members.

Association general secretary P.S. Patnaik said he appealed to members of his association to participate in the bandh “on their free will”.

Medical shops enjoy the protection of essential services and so several permissions are required to shut them down. Special permissions have to be granted by the district Collector if all medical shops have to down their shutters.

‘Chain shops’

Mr. Patnaik said a few “chain shops” were taking orders on telephone and delivering medicines at the doorstep. This was objectionable as in online retail as several laws and rules were violated.

A pamphlet issued by the AIOCD alleged that sale of medicines online could increase substance abuse, morbidity and mortality due to drug reaction and resistance due to over use of antibiotics and other such formulations.