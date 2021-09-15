Medical equipment worth ₹22 lakh donated

VIJAYAWADA

15 September 2021 06:24 IST

Dr. Lal Path Labs Foundation and Mantra4Change together donated medical equipment worth ₹22 lakh to the Krishna district administration here on Tuesday. Foundation representatives handed over the equipment to District Collector J. Nivas at the latter's camp office. The medical equipment donated included 550 medical grade pulse oximeters, 500 oxygen flow meters, 2,000 PPE kits, 5,000 N-95 masks.

Advertising

Advertising