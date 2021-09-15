Dr. Lal Path Labs Foundation and Mantra4Change together donated medical equipment worth ₹22 lakh to the Krishna district administration here on Tuesday. Foundation representatives handed over the equipment to District Collector J. Nivas at the latter's camp office. The medical equipment donated included 550 medical grade pulse oximeters, 500 oxygen flow meters, 2,000 PPE kits, 5,000 N-95 masks.
Medical equipment worth ₹22 lakh donated
Staff Reporter
VIJAYAWADA,
September 15, 2021 06:24 IST
