VijayawadaVIJAYAWADA 29 March 2021 09:59 IST
Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi assumes office
Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi has assumed office at Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in the city on Sunday in the presence of her family members and Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao.
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, former Mayor Jandhyala Shankar, who held the post between 1987 and 1992, were among those who were present.
VMC officials, corporators, YSRCP leaders and workers congratulated Ms. Lakshmi on assuming the office as the Mayor.
