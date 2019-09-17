Marital, family disputes top Spandana complaints with police

Marital and family disputes topped the number of complaints registered with the police in the Spandana programme in the city on Monday.

The city police received as many as 141 grievances submitted by various people at the office of the Commissioner of Police and others.

As many as 47 cases are related to disputes between wife and husband and family members, police said in a release.

While 31 cases are related to disputes over money and properties, 21 are of civil issues. In addition, 14 cases are related to rental issues between tenants and owners and 10 are related to disputes with neighbours.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao asked officials concerned to take up all the cases and address them within a week.

Police said that 136 out of 139 complaints received last week have been resolved and 14 FIRs have been registered.