Many temples in Vijayawada closed

Many temples, including Saibaba temple, remained closed on Sunday. While major temples such as Kanaka Durga temple in the city have already announced the temporary closure, the other places of worship shut doors for devotes in the wake of advisory from the government and the Janata Curfew. The people are refrained from visiting the temples and other places of worship.

Taking note of the coronavirus outbreak, tghe administration decided to suspend darshan of deities at the shrines. This is to avoid large gatherings in public places. The temples, however, conducted daily rituals to presiding deities. The temples’ doors were shut soon after performing the daily rituals in the early hours.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests performed special rituals to propitiate goddess to bless the devotees and save them from coronavirus. Temple priests performed Sourashtra Maha Mantra Havanam, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra Havanam, Seetala Durga Homam, Aruna Parayanam, Soura Parayanam, Surya Namaskaram and Chandi Havanam etc.