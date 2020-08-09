Vijayawada

Five feared dead as fire breaks out in Vijayawada private COVID-19 care centre

Bodies being shifted from Swarna Palace COVID-19 Care Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday. At least five persons are feared dead in the fire that took place at around 5 a.m. on August 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Five persons are feared dead and about 10 suffered burns and suffocation when fire broke out in a private COVID-19 Care Centre in Vijayawada city early on Sunday.

The condition of few more patients is stated to be critical, said Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department Director K. Jayaram Naik.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion personnel, Fire and Police were involved in the rescue operations.

A private hospital was using Hotel Swarna Palace as a COVID-19 Care Centre, and 30 patients and 10 hospital staff were there in the five-storied building.

Fire broke out around 5 a.m. in ground and first floors of the hotel, located near Challapalli Bungalow on Eluru Road. A few patients jumped from the first floor of the building to escape from the blaze.

Fire personnel extinguished the flames, and the NDRF personnel shifted the patients to a hospital. The reason for the fire is not known immediately.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, Regional Fire Officer G. Srinivas and other officers were monitoring the rescue operations.

“We are inquiring into the cause of fire in the COVID-19 Care Centre. Stern action will be taken against the persons responsible,” the Minister said.

