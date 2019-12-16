Many challenged youth land jobs in mela at ALC

About 70% of the physically challenged candidates who attended the job mela at the Andhra Loyola College landed jobs in 14 different companies on Sunday.

The recruitment drive was organised by the College and Youth4Jobs, a skill training and placement firm for youth with disabilities. It was supported by A.P. State Skill Development Corporation and A.P. Differently-Abled & Senior Citizens Assistance Corporation (APDASCAC).

The companies that recruited the candidates include Accenture, Kallam Textiles, Flipkart, Expert Solutions, Aegis and First Source.

Over 100 candidates attended the recruitment drive and 70% of them landed jobs, according to ALC’s Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) coordinator G. Sahaya Basakaran.

Kallam Textiles alone recruited 14 candidates with hearing impairments. Candidates were recruited for the posts of data entry operators, office assistants, billing assistants, accountants, nursing assistants and others.

Kallam Textiles representative Nagesh said that they give preference to hearing-impaired candidates as they could work without any issues in the industry. He said that they also provide apartments for the staff and the candidates could live and work along with them.

Flipkart’s representative Prakash said that they have recruited billing assistants (barcode readers) for their Hyderabad office and candidates with orthopaedic impairments. APDASCAC Assistant Director (Krishna) Narayana Rao and others were present.