30,654 candidates clear APECET this year

96.12 % passed this year against 98.19 % last year.

Of the 31,891 candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) 2020, 30,654 of them have cleared the exam, conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur (JNTU-A) on behalf of the A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The examination was conducted for admission into Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, who released the results at a media conference on Tuesday, said the percentage of qualified candidates is 96.12 this year against 98.19 last year.

Of the total candidates who appeared, 25,160 (78.89%) were male while 6,731 (21.11%) were female.

The Minister announced the names of the branch-wise top rankers.

Gorthi Vamsi Krishna of Anantapur district secured first rank in Agricultural Engineering, Sivala Srinivasa Rao of Srikakulam district got first rank in BSC-Mathematics, Thuthika Santosh Kumar of Prakasam topped in Ceramic Technology, Shaik Mohammed Mushtaq Mohammed of Guntur emerged topper in Chemical Engineering, Banoth Anjali of Khammam clinched the top position in Civil Engineering, Kodi Teja of Kakinada in East Godavari came first in Computer Science and Engineering, Ethoti Naresh Reddy of Kadapa topped in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Kura Vyshnavi of Rangareddy district is the topped in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Repalle Prudhvi from Guntur came first in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Garaga Ajay from Visakhapatnam bagged first rank in Mechanical Engineering, Pericharla Varun Raju from Vizianagaram secured first position in Metallurgical Engineering, Benala Vamshi Krishna from Mulugu in Telangana emerged topper in Mining Engineering and Bejawada Aslesh Kumar from Krishna and Juttu Santhi from Srikakulam district secured second positions in Pharmacy.

Vice-Chancellor of the JNTU-Anantapur S. Srinivasa Kumar was the Chairman of the APECET while Prof. P. R. Bhanu Murthy was the convener. The exams were conducted on September 14.