Man’s best friend gets specialist treatment for free here

Unable to bear the sight of his adorable Golden Retriever writhing in pain unable to relieve itself, Mr. Bhaskara Rao thought the end was near and had spent a sleepless night recently. At daybreak, upon the advice of a friend, he rushed his pet to the NTR Veterinary Super Specialty Hospital at Labbipet here and it turned out to be one of the best suggestions he has ever got.

Assistant Director K. Srinivasa Rao and his team of veterinarians rushed the dog to the operation theatre and surgically removed more than half a dozen pebble-like stones from its bladder.

“I almost gave up hope on my pet but now it’s hale and hearty and the treatment didn’t cost me a penny,” says a much-relieved Rao, who stays near Vinayak Theatre.

Common illnesses

Not many pet lovers may be aware but your dog or cat is susceptible to many illnesses common to humans and the good news is the veterinary hospital is well-equipped to treat the disorders, including surgeries, free of cost.

“Surgeries for ear problems, removal of various tumours, stones, and ovaries and uterus and even caesarean section for dogs and other animals are quite common,” Srinivasa Rao, the Best Veterinarian award winner, tells The Hindu. Citing another case, he says an Alsatian having delivery difficulty, had to be operated upon to bring out a large litter of 12 puppies, a bounty for its owner!

Especially for animals, post-operative care by owners is crucial to ensure proper recovery, underlines Dr. Srinivasa Rao, who has performed about 800 surgeries in a span of four years in the hospital.

He suggests deworming once in two months and vaccination once a year to keep a dog healthy.

“Such surgeries cost thousands of rupees outside, and many people who can’t afford them leave their pets to suffer silently, unaware of the facility here,” remarks Mr. Rambabu who got his 13-year-old Pomeranean operated upon for bladder stones.

Pet owners can just walk into the hospital even for general advice on feeding habits and health care.

Expansion plans

The referral hospital for six districts has eight veterinarians working in two shifts assisted by para-vet personnel and other support staff, an operation theatre and a lab facility, says D. Subhakar Rao, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry and head of the institution. The hospital is awaiting scanning and other latest diagnostic equipment as part of its expansion plans, he adds.