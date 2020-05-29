Mangoes exportedto London throughsea route

For the first time, mangoes are being exported through sea route to foreign countries. SadaSiva AgriTech, in association with the Department of Horticulture, exported 12 tons of Banganapalli variety of mango to London through the Vishakapatnam Port from VHT unit, Nuzvid, on Friday.

Horticulture Commissioner Chiranjiv Choudhary said that sea transport was highly challenging as mangoes have to be harvested at the right stage, packed appropriately besides maintaining the cold chain to ensure freshness of fruits for about 35-40 days in transit and for marketing. "This success will boost further exports from Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Mango is predominantly grown in Krishna, Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh. The prominent varieties grown in AP are Banganapalli, suvarnarekha, peddarasam, chinnarasam, totapuri etc. and the succulent Banganapalle mango has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, making Andhra Pradesh the proprietor of the variety known for its sweetness, he added.