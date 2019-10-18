Man tries to sell girl baby for ₹1 lakh

Even as the government is making efforts to protect girl children, incidents of baby selling and abandonment of female babies are continuing.

In a fresh such incident, the father of a female baby reportedly tried to sell his daughter at Chinavutapalli village in Krishna district on Thursday. However, the family members objected to it.

According to sources, Rajitha, wife of Rajesh, gave birth to female twins a week ago in a private hospital. Rajesh said that he cold not afford to bring up the two girls and was making efforts to sell one of the infants.

“In the last few days, a few couples visited the hospital and had a look of the infants. They said they wanted to take the baby, for which I objected,” said Rajitha’s father Savanadhri.

Villagers said that Rajesh, a native of Kothur Thanda village in Nuzvid in the district, was trying to sell the baby for ₹1 lakh.

Officials act

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar said the staff of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department swung into action to to stop sale of the baby.

“Instructions have been given to the ICPS personnel to visit the hospital, meet the family members and provide counselling for them,” Mr. Vijay Kumar said.

The WD&CW staff will explain to the couples on adoption procedure on the consequences of illegal adoption or procurement of the baby, the DCPO said.