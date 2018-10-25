Man stabswoman; found dead

A man allegedly killed his companion at Rajupalem in Sattenapalli sub-division on Wednesday. Later, he was found dead.

According to the police, Sk. Moulali, 35, came to Rajupalem village along with a woman of Nandigam in Sattenapalli rural. They reportedly had a verbal duel and in a fit of rage, Moulali whipped out a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed the woman. Some farmers in the area rushed to the scene and tried to stop him. The man later allegedly consumed poison and collapsed near an autorickshaw.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that both belonged to Nandigam village and they reportedly had an affair.