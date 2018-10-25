Vijayawada

Man stabswoman; found dead

more-in

A man allegedly killed his companion at Rajupalem in Sattenapalli sub-division on Wednesday. Later, he was found dead.

According to the police, Sk. Moulali, 35, came to Rajupalem village along with a woman of Nandigam in Sattenapalli rural. They reportedly had a verbal duel and in a fit of rage, Moulali whipped out a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed the woman. Some farmers in the area rushed to the scene and tried to stop him. The man later allegedly consumed poison and collapsed near an autorickshaw.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that both belonged to Nandigam village and they reportedly had an affair.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 9:28:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/man-stabswoman-found-dead/article25318673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY