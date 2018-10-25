Man stabswoman; found dead

A man allegedly killed his companion at Rajupalem in Sattenapalli sub-division on Wednesday. Later, he was found dead.
According to the police, Sk. Moulali, 35, came to Rajupalem village along with a woman of Nandigam in Sattenapalli rural. They reportedly had a verbal duel and in a fit of rage, Moulali whipped out a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed the woman. Some farmers in the area rushed to the scene and tried to stop him. The man later allegedly consumed poison and collapsed near an autorickshaw.
Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that both belonged to Nandigam village and they reportedly had an affair.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor