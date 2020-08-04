Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of minor girl

VIJAYAWADA

04 August 2020 15:38 IST

Wife of the accused urges court not to let him free.

The Special POCSO Act Court on Tuesday awarded death penalty to an accused, Barlapudi Pentaiah, 43, alias Aaya, who raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl in Bhavanipuram area.

The accused, a daily wage labourer, committed the crime when the girl, who was his neighbour, came to his house to watch television. She was studying in second standard in a private school.

According to Bhavanipuram CI D.K.N. Mohan Reddy, the accused committed the crime when he was alone at home on November 10, 2019. The accused, after committing the offence, smothered her to death when she cried in pain. Later, he packed the body in a polythene bag and concealed it at his house.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the girl’s family members lodged a ‘missing’ complaint with the police. The dog squad and clues team which were pressed into service zeroed in on the accused and the police arrested him later.

Wife’s statement

Pentaiah’s wife, Sunitha, who was present at the hearing, urged the judge not to let her husband free and award maximum punishment for brutally killing the girl, the police said.

The Bhavanipuram police registered a case against the accused under Section 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Sudhakar, who monitored the investigation of the sensational case.

Earlier convicted

The accused was earlier convicted for one year imprisonment in an attempt to rape case of a minor girl in G Konduru mandal in Krishna district.

“The accused is in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. The court awarded death penalty in the murder case and imprisonment till death in the rape case,” Mr. Mohan Reddy said.