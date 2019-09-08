Man ‘murders’ wife at Madanapalle

The murder of a woman allegedly by her husband created a flutter in the neighbourhood of MGR Colony at Madanapalle town on Saturday.

According to the Madanapalle I-Town police, Anand (40), a daily wager, had two spouses Sivamma (35) and Rajeswari (36). In recent months, the two women were found quarrelling frequently, and each objected to the other's presence in the house. Anand reportedly took sides with his second spouse, which led to an ugly spat on Friday night.

In this backdrop, Anand had reportedly murdered Sivamma, hitting her head with a pestle, while she was asleep on Saturday early hours. Some women of the neighbourhood who visited Sivamma’s house as part of daily choirs found blood trickling from the room. Sensing trouble, Anand fled the scene and the efforts of the neighbourhood to catch him failed. The police launched a search for the accused. The woman’s body was shifted to area hospital and a case was registered.