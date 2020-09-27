Man murdered

A photographer by profession, Mohammed Rafi, 29, was allegedly stabbed to death by a person, identified as Gopi, at Ramnagar in the city, at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

According to IV Town Inspector of Police K. Srinivasulu, Mohammed Rafi, who left photography and was into full-time farming now, had a dispute with his wife and was allegedly close to another woman, which could have been the reason for the murder. The police registered a case and formed teams to trace the accused.

Dies in accident

In another incident, a 26-year-old youth, Nagendra, died at Gollapalli on Parigi-Penukonda State Highway on Sunday. The accident occurred when the auto he was travelling fell on its side as the driver tried to avoid collision with two two-wheelers coming in the opposite direction. Parigi Sub Inspector P. Sreenivasulu said there were six persons in the autorickshaw. The others escaped with minor injuries. They were travelling from Hindupur to Penukonda when the incident occurred.

A 22-year-old youth, Haneef, died at Chukkaluru Crossroad on the Tadipatri-Anantapur Road when his two-wheeler had a head-on collision at 11.15 a.m. Two others were injured grievously and shifted to Anantapur Government General Hospital after first aid at a local hospital, the Tadipatri Rural Police said.