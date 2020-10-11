Man killed in midnight shooting on city outskirts

A 33-year-old man, G. Mahesh, was shot dead by unidentified persons near a bar located on the outskirts of the city under Nunna police station limits around last midnight. Commissioner of Police B. Srinivasulu inspected the spot during the early hours on Sunday.
The victim, who reportedly worked at the office the Commissioner of Police as an attender, was consuming liquor at the time of attack along with four friends out in the open.
According to police, two persons who came on a two-wheeler opened fire and shot 10 rounds while only four of them fired based on evidence gathered from the scene of the crime. Mahesh took three bullets and succumbed on the spot while his friends fled the scene. Their car was found abandoned a few kilometres away. It belonged to one of the friends Kurra Harikrishna.
The police who were informed about the shooting by the men at the bar has launched a manhunt for the accused. Police suspect real estate dealings to be the reason behind the murder.
