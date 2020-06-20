Man held for ‘job fraud’

The Penamaluru police on Friday arrested G. Satya Surya Chalapathi Rao alias Sashikantha Rao, who allegedly deceived several unemployed youth by promising them jobs in Navy.

He was arrested on similar charges by New Port police station and Two Town police station in Visakhapatnam in 2016 and 2018. He collected huge amounts from the victims, the police said.

The modus operandi of the accused is to contact youth in various social media groups and introduce himself as a naval officer in Visakhapatnam. He reportedly married a woman in 2012 by making the same claim.