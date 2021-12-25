Vijayawada

Man gets 10 years jail for sexually assaulting girl

The Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, awarded ten years imprisonment to accused who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in Krishna district.

The accused, A. Venkateswara Rao (29), a native of Chinna Akulamannadu village in Gudur mandal, kidnapped a 17-year-old girl in August 2014.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case on charges of kidnap and sexual assault against the accused and rescued the victim.

The court sentenced the accused to undergo ten years imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of ₹1,000 on him, the police said.


