Man duped by fake online liquor vendor

A man who tried to order liquor via a ‘search result’ on Google was duped by a cyber fraudster of about ₹26,000 in the city.

However, the cyber crime police helped him get ₹25,000 back from e-commerce site Amazon.

According to a release, the victim, Vijay of Ajith Singh Nagar, on Friday tried to order liquor from ‘Spirits Wine Store’ that appeared on Google search engine after he searched for liquor home delivery services.

Mr. Vijay then dialled the number shown along with the wine store’s details in the search result and revealed his ATM card details and one-time password (OTP) to the person who attended the call.

After sharing OTP twice and losing ₹25,000 and ₹990 in separate transactions, the victim raised a doubt and the person on the phone asked him to share another OTP to get the money back, the police said.

Mr. Vijay then realised that he was duped and approached the cyber crime police station, who found out that the money was sent to Amazon and MobiKwik wallets.

After e-mail correspondence with Amazon, the police successfully got ₹25,000 back to Mr. Vijay and retrieval from MobiKwik is under way.