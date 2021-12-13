Man attempts suicide by jumping into river Krishna, rescued

VIJAYAWADA:

13 December 2021 13:52 IST

A private employee, P. Vidya Sagar, reportedly jumped into river Krishna from Prakasam Barrage on December 13, due to some family problems.

One Town police station ASI Abdul Sattar, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion and the Blue Colts police, who were patrolling at the barrage jumped into waters and saved the victim.

A native of Safilguda, Hyderabad, Mr. Vidya Sagar, is working in a private transport company. Police and NDRF personnel gave first aid and his condition is stable, said One Town CI P. Venkateswarlu.

“We are enquiring the exact reasons for the suicide. Information has been passed to Vidya Sagar’s family members,” the CI said.

Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may dial ‘100’ for any help.