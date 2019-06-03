Vijayawada

Make city garbage-free by June 30, says Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner

more-in

Municipal Commissioner M. Rama Rao asked the concerned officials to streamline garbage collectionand transportation systems.

Municipal Commissioner M. Rama Rao has asked the officials concerned to make sure that the garbage collection and transportation system is streamlined so that the city is made garbage-free by June 30.

After inspecting the areas in municipal divisions 36 and 40 on Sunday, Mr. Rao asked officials to ensure that all the households were covered under the door-to-door garbage collection and segregated waste was sent to compost plants, recycling units, construction & demolition waste management plant and plastic plants depending on the type of garbage. No garbage should be sent to the dumping yard and the city should be made garbage-free by June 30, Mr. Rao said, according to a release.

Mr. Rao asked officials of the public health department to seize the shops that are found using plastic.

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
waste
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2019 11:56:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/make-vijayawada-garbage-free-says-municipal-commissioner/article27411471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story