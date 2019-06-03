Make city garbage-free by June 30, says Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner

Municipal Commissioner M. Rama Rao has asked the officials concerned to make sure that the garbage collection and transportation system is streamlined so that the city is made garbage-free by June 30.

After inspecting the areas in municipal divisions 36 and 40 on Sunday, Mr. Rao asked officials to ensure that all the households were covered under the door-to-door garbage collection and segregated waste was sent to compost plants, recycling units, construction & demolition waste management plant and plastic plants depending on the type of garbage. No garbage should be sent to the dumping yard and the city should be made garbage-free by June 30, Mr. Rao said, according to a release.

Mr. Rao asked officials of the public health department to seize the shops that are found using plastic.