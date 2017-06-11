Calling upon teachers to make learning a continuous endeavour, University Grants Commission (UGC) Former Vice Chairman H.Devaraj said they would cease to grow if they stopped learning.
He was addressing a training workshop for teachers here.
He said every teacher had to make learning a habit and added that they would excel in their profession only if they learnt, unlearnt and relearnt in their chosen field of study.
Hyderabad Swaminathan, Chairman, World Intellectual Forum,Chairman of Vignan Group Lavu Rathaiah, vice chairman Lavu Krishnadevarayulu and chancellor Ramoorthy Naidu were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor