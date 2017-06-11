Calling upon teachers to make learning a continuous endeavour, University Grants Commission (UGC) Former Vice Chairman H.Devaraj said they would cease to grow if they stopped learning.

He was addressing a training workshop for teachers here.

He said every teacher had to make learning a habit and added that they would excel in their profession only if they learnt, unlearnt and relearnt in their chosen field of study.

Hyderabad Swaminathan, Chairman, World Intellectual Forum,Chairman of Vignan Group Lavu Rathaiah, vice chairman Lavu Krishnadevarayulu and chancellor Ramoorthy Naidu were present on the occasion.