Major spinal deformity corrected in 11-year-old

A surgeon explaining the procedure at a press conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Doctors at the Best Multispeciality Hospital performed a complex scoliotic spinal deformity correction on a 11-year-old patient.

In a press conference here, Chief Consultant G.P.V. Subbaiah said that the patient, Kirti Swaroopa, from Hanuman Junction was suffering from sever back pain and approached hospital recently, where it was found that she had spinal deformity.

After undergoing scoliosis surgery, the deformity was corrected and the patient was able to participate normally in day-to-day activities from the very next day of surgery.

