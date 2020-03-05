Major spinal deformity corrected in 11-year-old

Doctors at the Best Multispeciality Hospital performed a complex scoliotic spinal deformity correction on a 11-year-old patient.
In a press conference here, Chief Consultant G.P.V. Subbaiah said that the patient, Kirti Swaroopa, from Hanuman Junction was suffering from sever back pain and approached hospital recently, where it was found that she had spinal deformity.
After undergoing scoliosis surgery, the deformity was corrected and the patient was able to participate normally in day-to-day activities from the very next day of surgery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.