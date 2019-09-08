“Major changes in education sector in the offing”

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) K. Viyyanna Rao on Saturday said the National Education Policy 2019 would usher in radical changes in the education sector.

Addressing students of Kakaraparti Bhavanarayana College, at a seminar on “National Education Policy 2019’, organised by the college, Mr. Rao pointed out that in 1966, the Kothari Commission had made recommendations on how to improve the education scenario. In 1986, another attempt was made to put in place a coherent education system under the Prime Ministership of Rajiv Gandhi. But these recommendations were not implemented in toto, leaving many loose ends resulting in low standards of education.

The Modi Government at the Centre initiated a fresh process for formulation of a new education policy in 2015 and constituted Dr. K. Kasturirangan committee, which submitted to the government the draft education policy in May this year. Till June-end, opinions and suggestions were elicited from experts and other sections.

Mr. Rao said of the 40,000 colleges in the country, 40 % of them offer single course and another 20 % of the colleges run with less than 100 students.

Keeping these issues in mind, the government was keen on a complete overhaul of the education system, he said.

Mr. Rao said major changes like replacement of the existing University Grants Commission (UGC) with Higher Education Grant Commission and common exam for national-level courses and separate universities for teaching and research.

College Principal V. Narayana Rao presided over the session. Hindu High School Committee general secretary Gopisetty Mallaiah, KBN College president and secretary V. Hemachandra Rao and T. Srinivas respectively, and treasure Ramakrishna Rao were present.