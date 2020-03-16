‘Maintain personal hygiene to avoid infection’

A visitor at a hotel using hand sanitiser before entering the premises as a precautionary measure, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Students need to be cautious, teachers alert, says State Child Rights Protection panel chief

Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission Chairperson G. Hymavathi on Sunday said good personal hygiene habits were an effective way to keep COVID-19 at a safe distance.

Expressing serious concern over the rapidity with which the virus was spreading across the country, she said besides two deaths in other States, the fact that the virus had affected people in Andhra Pradesh was a matter of concern. She, however, added that there was no need to panic over the issue and people, instead, should focus on bringing about positive changes in their lifestyle.

Awareness sessions

Ms. Hymavathi said students, especially, needed to exercise caution as they spent most of their time either in schools, colleges or in hostels. Any person showing symptoms of COVID-19 should be immediately referred to hospital, she said, urging teachers to be alert to identify any such possible case. She said the commission had directed the departments concerned to organise awareness sessions in educational institutions on the virus. The government had taken all possible measures like setting up isolation wards in hospitals. Instead of panicking over the possibility of the virus-affliction, people should contribute their mite in keeping the virus under check, she said.

